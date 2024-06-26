Subscribe
These 10 London restaurants are the best in the UK for eating outside

Soak up some sun with your dinner

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Food and Drink Editor, Time Out London
The Petersham
The Petersham.
Everybody loves an al fresco resto and the UK's finest have just been named.

OpenTable have looked at the data for over 2.2 million online reviews and worked out which outdoor restaurants are the UK's absolute favourites.

A not-too shabby 10 London restaurants feature in the booking site's annual list of the Top 100 Restaurants For Outdoor Dining, including a couple of Time Out faves; Western's Laundry in Holloway, and Petersham Nurseries in Richmond.

In alphabetical order, OpenTable's 10 best restaurants to eat outside in London are:

  • Boro Bistro, London Bridge 
  • Emilia's Crafted Pasta, St Katharine Docks
  • Gaucho, Richmond
  • Le Pont de la Tour, London Bridge
  • Mercer Roof Terrace, Bank
  • Ognisko, South Kensington
  • Petersham Nurseries, Richmond
  • The Britannia, Richmond
  • The Wharf, Teddington
  • Westerns Laundry, Holloway

For further inspiration, why not check out Time Out's very own best restaurants for outdoor dining, featuring jerk chicken at Brixton's Fish, Wings & Tings, seasonal British classics at Rochelle Canteen in Shoreditch, divine sarnies at Italo deli in Vauxhall, and classy, arty grub at Toklas in Temple. 

The hottest new openings, the tastiest tips, the spiciest reviews: we’re serving it all on our London restaurants WhatsApp channel. Follow us now to tuck in.

Where to watch all of Euro 2024 in London

A 'Bear'-themed food truck is coming to the capital 

