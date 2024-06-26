These 10 London restaurants are the best in the UK for eating outside

Everybody loves an al fresco resto and the UK's finest have just been named.

OpenTable have looked at the data for over 2.2 million online reviews and worked out which outdoor restaurants are the UK's absolute favourites.

A not-too shabby 10 London restaurants feature in the booking site's annual list of the Top 100 Restaurants For Outdoor Dining, including a couple of Time Out faves; Western's Laundry in Holloway, and Petersham Nurseries in Richmond.

In alphabetical order, OpenTable's 10 best restaurants to eat outside in London are:

Boro Bistro, London Bridge

Emilia's Crafted Pasta, St Katharine Docks

Gaucho, Richmond

Le Pont de la Tour, London Bridge

Mercer Roof Terrace, Bank

Ognisko, South Kensington

Petersham Nurseries, Richmond

The Britannia, Richmond

The Wharf, Teddington

Westerns Laundry, Holloway

For further inspiration, why not check out Time Out's very own best restaurants for outdoor dining, featuring jerk chicken at Brixton's Fish, Wings & Tings, seasonal British classics at Rochelle Canteen in Shoreditch, divine sarnies at Italo deli in Vauxhall, and classy, arty grub at Toklas in Temple.

