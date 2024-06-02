London
c2c commuter train in Essex, England
Photograph: Lenscap Photography / Shutterstock.com

This London rail service is getting swanky refurbished trains

Operator c2c is overhauling its fleet with a huge £8 million makeover

Amy Houghton
Written by
Amy Houghton
If you’re a regular on the c2c services between London and Essex, you’ll probably have noticed that some of the rail company’s vehicles are looking a bit tired. Specifically, its fleet of Class 357 Electrostars, which have been chugging along the east coast since the early 2000s.

Finally, though, those old trains are getting some much-needed attention. A whopping 74 c2c trains will be getting major glow-ups, which will cost £8.8m and take around two years to complete. As outlined by transport expert IanVisits, the massive overhaul will include repairing huck bolt covers, body end corrosion, side vent corrosion, sole bar corrosion, roof corrosion, and repainting all the units.

Rob Mullen, managing director at c2c, said: ‘The forthcoming paint and refurbishment work – carried out by our partners at Alstom – will see all of our 74 Class 357 trains refreshed with the distinctive look and feel of our new Class 720 trains.’

We can assume that means the trains will go from their current white and yellow exterior to the white and pink of the newer 720 models. 

He added: ‘We are excited at the prospect of this work starting and can’t wait to get the refreshed trains back out on our route.’ Who doesn't love a makeover, eh? 

Did you see that a festival of hot air balloons will float over London in July?

Plus: The UK’s ‘ultimate Swiftie’ is wanted for a dream job in London.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

