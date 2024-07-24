This London sports team has collaborated with TfL for a limited-edition moquette kit

Mad about cricket? Love the Underground? Well, London Spirit, the north London 100-ball cricket side, could have the shirt for you.

Set to be a collector’s piece, the team’s new kit design melds the iconic TfL roundel and the familiar blue-and-white Barman moquette with the London Spirit crest. You’ll recognise the pattern, which artfully depicts London landmarks, from the Central, Northern and Jubilee lines. Also emblazoned front and centre is the Tyrrells logo – it’s a staunch way to express your support for the tube, cricket, and salty snacks.

The only setback is the price: a lavish £55 for adults with kids’ sizes at £50.

On collaborating with TfL, London Spirit said: ‘We felt the two brands aligned so well – capturing what it means to be a Londoner and belong to the city. London Spirit welcomes everyone to cricket and we felt that TfL’s values worked so well with this.’

London Spirit x TfL

The London Spirit men’s and women’s teams will don the top for the opening home fixture of The Hundred against Birmingham Phoenix at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 27. It’s TfL and London Spirit's second collaboration, having previously released a pre-match kit last August.

This year the shirt is offered alongside a jolly melange of tote bags, coffee mugs, and baby jumpsuits. You can grab the bounty on the team’s website or at Lord’s Cricket Ground for all London Spirit home games.

