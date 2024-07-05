Where to watch the 2024 Olympics in London: 8 best screenings

We might be preoccupied with Wimbledon and the Euros right now, but it really isn’t long until the 2024 Olympics begin in Paris. On Friday July 26, the French capital will host what promises to be an epic opening ceremony along the Seine, before two weeks of world-class sporting competitions.

If you’ve failed to snag tickets, don’t worry – London is a dab hand at showing sporting antics on the big screen, and plenty of locations will be popping up across the city where you can (hopefully) bask in the sun and catch everything from diving to curling. Below are eight of the best screenings, and they’ll all be open for free.

Spots to watch the Olympics in London

Photograph: Mayfair Olympic Screenings

Grosvenor Square, Mayfair

If you’re after a picturesque spot to watch the great sporting feast this summer, look no further than Grosvenor Square. The grassy Mayfair patch has been made an official Team GB Fanzone, so you can grab a deckchair and watch the world’s most talented athletes do their thing from the heart of this swanky neighbourhood. There’ll be food stalls and an al fresco bar on site, too.

Grosvenor Square, W1K 6AN. Free.



Power Station Park, Battersea

This six-acre riverside park under the dramatic shadow of Battersea Power Station is another official Team GB Fanzone. The seating here is a little more casual, just grab a patch of grass and let the games begin.

Battersea Power Station, SW11 8AX. Free.

Photograph: John Sturrock Screen on the Canal, Granary square steps, King's Cross

Lewis Cubitt Square, King’s Cross

If watching the raw talent of the world’s best athletes has got you wanting to flex your own muscles, Lewis Cubitt Square (which is another official Fanzone) will be hosting Olympic-themed activities alongside its screening of the Games. Every day from 10am, the site will be a hive of activity with live music and DJ sets as well as Q&As and medal celebrations with Team GB’s returning athletes.

11 Stable St, N1C 4DR. Free.



Bishops Square, Spitalfields

The summer is certainly a busy one for sport, and Bishops Square is another great spot to catch some of it. As part of Spitalfields’ packed summer programme, the Olympics, Paralympics, cricket and Wimbledon championships will all be shown on a 188-inch screen next to the famous east London market. There’ll be deck chairs on hand and food from some of Spitalfields’ best vendors.

Spitalfields Market, E1 6AD. Free.



Lyric Square, Hammersmith

The Hammersmith Summer Festival is back for its seventeenth year, and alongside its programme of climate action activities and free film nights, there’ll be screenings of the Olympics and the Paralympics on its Big Screen at Lyric Square.

Lyric Square, W6 0ED. Free.

Photograph: George Whale

Portman Square Gardens, Marylebone

Marylebone’s Summer in the Square has been a go-spot to catch the Wimbledon Championships for the last decade, but it’ll be screening the Olympics this year, too. Guest Kitchen will serving food and Home House will be providing drinks to keep everyone quenched. Pop yourself on a yellow deck chair, sit back and enjoy the display.

40 Portman Square, W1H 6LJ. Free.

Summer Screens, Canary Wharf

Canary Wharf’s Summer Screens is one of London’s longest-running screen pop-ups, so there’s plenty of time to swing by and make the most of it. There are two screens: one in Canada Square Park and one in Cabot Square. Both will be showing the Olympics and Paralympics this summer.

Canada Square Park, E14 5AH. Free.

Summer by the River, Tower Bridge

Spread across three locations around London and Tower Bridge, Summer by the River is offering everything from DJs to movie screenings throughout June, July and August. However, The Scoop is the place to be to catch some sport. The riverside amphitheatre will be showing Wimbledon, the cricket and the Olympics this year. Pop-up bars and street food stalls are guaranteed, too.

The Scoop at More, SE1 2AA. Free.

