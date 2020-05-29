This Londoner has been creating incredible isolation cakes

We’ve all got our isolation crutches. For some it’s gin, for others it’s ramen and for many Londoners it’s cake: soft, fluffy, sweet cake that you want to smush your face into until real life returns.

If your crutch is all of the above, you’re in luck. Bespoke cake maker Adam Cox has been turning lockdown essentials into incredible sweet treats. Think ramen bowls, bottles of gin, bags of crisps… even the M&S three-bean salad that used to be your regs office lunch but now is a treat only gathered as the result of a very long lockdown walk.

Our faves? The extremely bougie-looking cheeseboard that’s actually indulgent fluffy cake and the giant Pot Noodle sandwich. Interested? You can order a cake made in any shape you want from Adam’s website. It certainly beats chowing down on the overcooked banana bread your flatmate offloaded on to you when they realised it was gross.

These are the best bakeries delivering bread in London.

Top London bakers on the one thing you can do to spice up banana bread.

Share the story