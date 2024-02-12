This luxurious London home from ‘Ted Lasso’ is now on the market

The Grade II-listed house in Richmond is on sale for £4.5 million

Calling all fans of ‘Ted Lasso’, Tudor jousting and Georgian architecture. A dazzlingly luxurious home which, believe it or not, has a link to all three of those things, has just gone up for sale in southwest London.

The Grade II-listed building overlooks Richmond Green and will be super familiar to any fans of Apple TV’s ‘Ted Lasso’. The hit series, for anyone who hasn’t seen it, follows an American football coach (played by Jason Sudeikis) who’s hired to revive a failing British football team without much knowledge of the game.

This home sits in an area that features heavily in ‘Ted Lasso’. Just around the corner from Ted’s on-screen flat and the local pub where Ted and Coach Beard grab a pint, it’s also right on Richmond Green, which itself often features in the show. But whether you’re a fan of the show or not, this home won’t fail to impress.

The house is surrounded by wrought iron railings and is described by Savills as a ‘fabulous example of Georgian architecture and craftsmanship’. Dating back to the mid-eighteenth century, there are bags of Georgian features like high ceilings, ornate fireplaces and dainty cornicing details.

But the house’s rich history doesn’t end there. Richmond Green was also a popular spot with the Tudors, and the lawn was apparently once a jousting ground for Henry VIII. How many places can claim to have hosted both royalty and a hit TV show?

In practical terms, the house boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a classic drawing room, dining room and even a ‘media’ room (kind of a home cinema), as well as a stunningly restored kitchen leading onto a courtyard garden.

All this doesn’t come cheap, of course. The house is listed for an asking price of £4.5 million – and here are some snaps of it.

Keen to know more about this property and its quirky history? You can have a look at the Zoopla listing right here.

