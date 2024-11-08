This major Jubilee line station will partially close until April 2025

Regular users of Southwark station on the Jubilee line, listen up. The grey line station is set to partially close for nine weekends (yep, nine) from the end of November right up to the start of 2025.

Southwark station will close on weekends from Friday through Sunday so that a 17-storey building can be built around it. The closures kick off on November 22, though they won’t be every week.

During the closures, travellers can instead go to Waterloo station (around a 10-minute walk) or London Bridge station (a 20-minute walk). Waterloo East is also nearby, which is served by Southeastern services running to Charing Cross.

Here are all the dates that Southwark station will be closed.

Southwark station weekend closures on the Jubilee line

November 22 (after 11pm) until November 24

December 13 (after 11pm) until December 15

January 10 2025 (after 11pm) until January 12

January 17 (after 11pm) until January 19

February 7 (after 11pm) until February 9

February 21 (after 11pm) until February 23

March 7 (after 11pm) until March 9

March 21 (after 11pm) until March 23

April 4 (after 11pm) until April 6

The development around Southwark station will eventually feature office spaces, affordable homes and student accommodation. Let’s hope the project doesn’t impinge on Southwark station itself – it’s one of several Jubilee line stations that campaigners want to receive listed status.

