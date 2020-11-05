This map shows active Covid cases by London postcode

Ah, what better way to spend a weekday afternoon than by finding out how many people in your neighbourhood have got Covid right now?

This map helps you do exactly that. It plots weekly government statistics on to a map of England and then breaks the information down by postcode. It marks any area that has cases by colouring it from light green through to dark blue and all the way up to burgundy. The darker the shade, the more cases there are.

The original map is now redirecting to a government website and it’s probably the most microscopic we’ve got on a map with this kind of germ-loaded data so far. It’s actually plotted by ‘middle super output area’, an area slightly larger than a postcode used by the Office of National Statistics.

You can also hover over each area to find out the exact number, which means we can tell you that at the time of writing, Shoreditch has 23 active Covid cases, there are six in Notting Hill South and 13 in Brixton Central.

There are only a few postcode regions in a dark shade of purple at present – Hammersmith Broadway showing 58 cases and Hillingdon North East with 37. A previous cluster of postcodes in purple around Stamford Hill and South Tottenham has now turned back to dark blue with cases on the retreat.

Those areas in white? They have what the government is calling ‘suppressed rates’, which means there have been fewer than three cases in the last seven days.

Check it out to see how well your area’s coping.

