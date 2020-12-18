This map shows active Covid cases by UK postcode

Ah, what better way to spend the festive period than by finding out how many people in your neighbourhood have got Covid right now?

This map helps you do exactly that. It plots weekly government statistics on to a map of the UK and then breaks the information down by postcode. It marks any area that has cases by colouring it from light green through to dark blue and all the way up to burgundy. The darker the shade, the more cases there are.

The original map is now redirecting to a government website and it’s probably the most microscopic we’ve got on a map with this kind of germ-loaded data so far. It’s actually plotted by ‘middle super output area’, an area slightly larger than a postcode used by the Office of National Statistics.

You can also click on each area to find out the exact number, which means we can tell you that at the time of writing, London cases look like this: Shoreditch has 28 active Covid cases, there are 13 in Notting Hill South and 27 in Peckham North.

Many more postcode regions in the capital are now in a dark shade of purple – mostly on the outskirts of the city, but there are also clusters around Bethnal Green, Walthamstow, Clapham, Greenwich, Gipsy Hill and Wimbledon. Click on other areas in and around the centre of the city and you’ll spot a drastic upward trend, with cases in many areas on the rise when compared to last week’s data – and with more of a blue shade starting to dominate London as a whole once again.

Elsewhere in the UK, much of the map is now sporting shades of blue and green after tight Tier 3 restrictions. However, there are burgundy clusters in Wales, Kent and Essex, and around cities in the Midlands and East Anglia.

Those areas in white? They have what the government is calling ‘suppressed rates’, which means there have been fewer than three cases in the last seven days.

Check it out to see how well your area’s coping.

Read up on the new rules around wearing face masks.



Find out how to help and get help in London right now.

