Thousands of London restaurants have signed up to the government’s half-price-grub scheme, Eat Out to Help Out, which allows punters to get 50 percent off the price of food when dining Monday to Wednesday in August. That’s a lot of good deals to navigate.

The scheme has been pretty popular so far, so much so that many of the best-rated London restaurants are already booked up for the duration of the promotion. So how the hell do you find a hot table near you for a cheap feed over the next few weeks?

That’s the question the developers behind Eat to Help are hoping to answer. They’ve plugged the list of restaurants participating in the scheme into a handy map so that users can enter their postcode and plot a half-price trip – or even a food crawl – for the month ahead. You can already see a postcode-generated list on the government website, but who doesn’t love a map, eh?

Above we’ve searched for the postcode of Time Out’s HQ, and just look at all the discount options nearby.

So if your favourite local is fully booked from Monday to Wednesday, explore the restaurant around the corner you’ve also been meaning to try. Got drinks booked in a local beer garden? Find a restaurant nearby for cheap eats after.

