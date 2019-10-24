This map shows London’s favourite exercise classes

Not a fan of slogging away on the treadmill? No sweat! Exercise in London can be anything from ballet to boxing these days, as this map – which charts the city’s favourite exercises – shows.

[Click here for a full-size version of the map.]

Flexible fitness scheme ClassPass has worked out which type of exercise is most popular among its members in each London postcode, and it turns out that we’re a bendy bunch: yoga is the capital’s favourite form of exercise, coming first in a whopping 41 of the 97 postcodes analysed. Namaste!

Not everyone is downward-dogging, though. N19 is London’s most chilled-out postcode, with meditation coming in at number one. Barre is big in the bougie south-west, and the people of deep south-east London are showing a marked tendency towards salsa-ing their way through dance-themed workouts. Sounds much more fun than letting your gym membership card languish away in a bottom drawer.

