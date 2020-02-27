This millennial pink Nigerian restaurant just opened up in Tottenham

In a city that’s not short on eye-catching openings, it takes a lot to turn heads. But that’s exactly what Chuku’s – Tottenham’s new Nigerian tapas restaurant – has done, with its pastel pink look.

The first bricks-and-mortar venture from siblings Emeka and Ifeyinwa Frederick, who ran a massively popular Hackney pop-up offering ‘a taste of Lagos in the heart of London’, Chuku’s serves up what the pair are calling ‘chop, chat, chill’: authentic small plates served against a backdrop of Nigerian chillout beats and Nigerian-inspired art. Emeka spent some time living in Spain, where, as Chuku’s website puts it, he ‘fell in love with the relaxed, social tapas dining culture’ – so everything’s designed to be shared.

Photograph: Chuku's

Signature dishes include beef meatballs peppered with suya spice blend and sticky caramel chicken wings infused with northern Nigerian peanut spice mix. Half of the menu is plant-based, with vegan options ranging from sweet okra and fried plantain to fluffy yam dumplings with egusi (melon seed) and spinach stew, and slow-cooked honey beans and corn. For dessert, how about plantain waffles or gluten-free yam brownies? And then just sit back and take in the dreamy, pink interior while you digest.

Photograph: Adam Scott

Over the past few years, N15 has well and truly established itself as one of London’s best food postcodes, and Chuku’s looks like it’s going to fit right in.

Check out our insider’s guide to Tottenham

How many of London’s 100 best restaurants have you visited?