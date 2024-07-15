A beloved community theatre in Bromley has gone on the market months after local authorities promised to secure its ‘long-term future’.

Churchill Theatre on Bromley High Street is up for sale on Rightmove. The 1970s-built building is being sold as part of a 0.6-acre parade on the high street, which includes six shops and Bromley Central Library.

Could this mean curtains for Churchill Theatre? Last year Bromley council said the space, which hosts concerts, musicals, comedians and more, was ‘rapidly approaching the end of its life.’ In March the council said it was still in discussions with the theatre’s operators Trafalgar Entertainment, but would also ‘go out to market’ to invite ‘additional expressions of interest’ for the building and ‘secure the future of the theatre’.

Bromley Council said this is an ‘exciting opportunity’ to ‘upgrade’ the venue. It also said that the library would be re-housed in the old Topshop on the high street.

The theatre opened in 1977, and currently has listings up to September 2025 on its website, which includes a show from comedian Jack Dee and a Taylor Swift tribute band.

The future of Churchill Theatre remains uncertain, we’ll update you when we know more. Interested in buying? Check out the Rightmove listing here.

