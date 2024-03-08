London
Black Cat vegan cafe in Hackney, east London
Photograph: Sue Grayson / Geograph

This much-loved vegan café in east London needs your help to survive

Popular vegan spot Black Cat in Clapton has launched a GoFundMe, after its owners moved back to Spain

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Black Cat, a beloved vegan café in Clapton, east London, needs your help. 

The not-for-profit plant-based joint has been serving up food and coffee for the past 10 years, but now its owners are moving back to Spain. Campaigners are raising money so the food and drink co-operative can continue to serve up affordable vegan food. 

Black Cat has launched a GoFundMe with the goal of raising £100,000 for the future of the café. So far it’s raised over £3,000. The raised money would go towards rent, recruiting new staff, necessary refurbishments, new kitchen equipment and the payment of outstanding costs. 

‘We’re launching a crowdfunder to ensure our beloved co-operative cafe serves the community for at least another ten years,’ Black Cat said in a statement. 

According to Black Cat, its mission is ‘to be a safe, inclusive, socially vibrant, viable and sustainable café where vegans, freethinkers and others can express themselves and associate freely while eating healthy plant-based food.

‘Black Cat generates income through a combination of café sales, catering, events, pop-ups and other collaboration alongside community fundraising, grants and’. 

Want to help preserve the well-loved vegan spot in Hackney? Black Cat is taking donations online here.

