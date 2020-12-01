What’s that? The tender green sprout of an excellent new business, emerging through the frosty 2020 soil? It is! Welcome then, to the London landscape, Gifted Local, a service that connects city slickers like you to wonderful small-scale makers.

You know us, we’re all about local. Our 2020 gift guide is entirely made up of prezzie ideas that came from those unique (and often small) businesses that make the city great. Ceramicists, local bars bottling cocktails, small-scale designers, toy makers. These are the stars of our world. And they’re the stars of Gifted Local too. So by all means if you’ve hit The Wall while present-buying, check out what’s on offer.

‘Covid has revolutionised the way people shop and encouraged them to think more consciously and sustainably about what they buy and where it comes from,’ says co-founder Florence Eavis. ‘Individuals feel a growing responsibility to support their local communities and are moving away from the anonymous online retail giants to make more meaningful purchases.’

So as well as all the stuff you’re getting for other people this Christmas, buy something for London: a future for its fantastic independent and local makers and businesses.

Check out what the directory has to offer at Gifted Local’s website.

