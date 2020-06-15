This new light installation is being powered by Londoners’ screams of frustration

The idea is to virtually scream the house down – and we’re here for it

If the last few months have left you feeling like you want to scream into the abyss, you’re not the only one.

In fact, an artist has come up with a way for you to channel your frustration into something kind of beautiful. ‘Scream the House Down’ is an interactive light installation, powered by people’s screams. Yes, really.

London-based artist Marcus Lyall has transformed a soon-to-be-demolished office block in London Bridge into a public artwork using LED lights. Lyall is inviting people to join regular Zoom calls where they can scream and shout – and the building will light up in response to their voices.

The open Zoom calls will be running from tomorrow (Tuesday June 16) to July 4, between 8.30pm and 12.30am from Tuesday to Saturday. You can also submit a video of yourself screaming to: screams@screamthehousedown.com. The Zoom meeting ID is: 853 707 2814.

The louder and longer you scream, the bigger the response you’ll get from the LED lights in the building, so don’t hold back. But maybe give your neighbours a heads up.

‘Scream the House Down’ runs from Tue Jun 16-Jul 4, Tue-Sat, 8.30pm-12.30am.

In other news:

This street art initiative wants to celebrate diversity in the NHS.

Covent Garden’s shops and market are open again after lockdown.

Share the story