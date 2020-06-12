This street art initiative wants to celebrate diversity in the NHS

Now all it needs is a London wall

We know you lot love street art. You told us so when we wrote about this Banksy artwork turning up in a Southhampton hospital foyer. So you'll be interested to hear that a global art initiative wants to carry on celebrating our healthcare heroes through this very medium.

#paintthechange is a non-profit organisation raising awareness of social injustice through street art, hoping to encourage discussions around important issues and campaign for change. Its most recent mural, painted in 2017 by artist Ben Eine at a location in Shoreditch, was put in place to memorialise the lives lost in the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The organisation is now on the hunt for more surplus brickwork: this time, to honour the BAME staff within the NHS who have lost lives and continue to risk them in the fight against Covid-19. The digital artwork, created by French artist ATMA, is titled ‘200 Nationalities, One NHS’ and is pictured on the visualisation of Buckingham palace above.

Lizzie’s gaff is Grade I listed, though, so if you’ve got a wall you can offer up in east London, get in touch.

