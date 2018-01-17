This new photo book shows the eclectic face of east London

Pubs, pies and punch-ups, or fixies, flat whites and facial fuzz? East London is a tricky place to pin down since the transformations wrought by the Olympics and wave after wave of new residents. But one thing hasn’t changed: the East End’s reputation for interesting characters.

Florists and artists, chefs and publicans, pearlies and drag queens are among the hundreds of East Enders pictured and interviewed in ‘Voices East London’ by Maryam Eisler, a new photobook reflecting the eclectic face of the area. Here’s a look at some of the personalities featured.

For more unique looks at London life, sign up here to get Time Out features straight to your inbox.