JENKI opens on July 16 and has free matcha for one week only

Much like Clark Kent’s transformation from mild mannered simp to spandex-clad beefy boy Superman, JENKI – a new opening in Spitalfields – will magically change into a swish cocktail joint from a chilled out matcha bar on a daily basis.

Opening on July 16 – and giving away free matcha between July 19 and 25 every day until 12pm – the Brushfield Street store will be JENKI’s flagship space. Tarted up by New York based interior designer Ruby Kean, it’s a good looking kind of a room, with original Japanese seating and bespoke geometric shelving. Everything is green and blue. Nice. Soothing. Like being in a field. Or bobbing about in the ocean.

Anyway, JENKI’s co-founder Claudia Stevenson is a matcha obsessive and will be serving up shakes, shots and snacks. All will be infused with the “clean green caffeine” that is matcha, the ground up leaves of green tea, popular in East Asia and which make a powder that’s supposed to have powerful antioxidant benefits.

Offering an alternative to coffee – because if there’s one thing East London already has quite a few of, it’s coffee shops – JENKI will be serving up their special ‘flat green’ – a matcha-tastic take on the flat white, as well as some more lavish concoctions; a rose and collagen latte, black tahini and charcoal shake and a yuzu and mint soda.

The food menu looks pretty decent too, with orange and cardamom rice pudding, a kimuchi – that’s Japanese style kimchi – sourdough toastie, egg miso mayo sando and a matcha soft serve ice cream with miso caramel sauce. A matcha made in heaven, you might say.

JENKI, 43 Brushfield Street, E1 6AA

