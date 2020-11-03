Browsing the shelves at your local bookshop is one of life’s great pleasures – thumbing the tomes, flicking through the pages, breathing in that weird paper smell like it’s legal cocaine, picking a book you know you’re going to get lost in for the next few days – but it’s a pleasure that’s just been brutally and unceremoniously ripped from our hands by the dreaded pandemic. But before you go heading off to whatever mega-corp online retailer is most convenient, we’ve got some news for you: you can still support your local bookshop from the comfort of your settee, sofa or couch.

There’s a new website called Bookshop which has united hundreds of the UK’s favourite independent bookshops, including a healthy number in London, so you can still buy reading material without your money going to some bald mega-billionaire who’s just going to use it to fund a new hairpiece. The website lets you buy from shops like Burley Fisher in Haggerston, Gay’s the Word near King’s Cross, Tales on Moon Lane in Dulwich and the V&A and Tate bookshops, too.

And if you can’t find what you’re looking for, places like Daunt Books and Skoob have totally useable websites of their own for all your literary shopping needs.

So really, you’ve got no excuse to not lose yourself in a good book. It’s not like there are any pubs to go to, is it?

Bookshop.org is live now – get shopping.

