News / Drinking

This north London bar is serving an entire menu of pink drinks

By Laura Richards Posted: Tuesday June 18 2019, 2:17pm

blue sour little mercies
© Loren Reed

This news should have you tickled pink. Hot Crouch End cocktail bar Little Mercies has crafted a ‘pink menu’ in partnership with Porter’s Tropical Old Tom Gin. Not only are the drinks being made for a good cause but also – you guessed it – they’re all bright pink.

Little mercies clover(ish) club

© Loren Reed

You’ll be doing your bit while out on the sauce, as £1 from each of five drinks on Little Mercies’ Pink Menu will be going to Breast Cancer Research UK. Our pick of the colourful pack is the Clover(ish) Club, a revamp of the gin and raspberry cocktail, which now gets its foamy head from being kegged and pulled through the beer lines. Pink cocktails on tap? We’ll join that club.

pink menu at Little Mercies

© Loren Reed

Also on this colour-powered menu you’ll find a Blue Sour – filled with blueberry flavours despite its pink hue – a Champagne Rhubarb Gimlet, a Cheeky Cola (pictured above) and a Tropical Spritz. All drinks on the menu cost £9 and will be running for the next two months. Time to sink something bright-pink.  

Little Mercies is at 20 Broadway Parade, N8 9DE. 

Find more great drinks – pink or otherwise – in our list of London’s best cocktail bars.

Staff writer
By Laura Richards

Laura is Drinks Editor at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

