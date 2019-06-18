This north London bar is serving an entire menu of pink drinks

This news should have you tickled pink. Hot Crouch End cocktail bar Little Mercies has crafted a ‘pink menu’ in partnership with Porter’s Tropical Old Tom Gin. Not only are the drinks being made for a good cause but also – you guessed it – they’re all bright pink.

© Loren Reed

You’ll be doing your bit while out on the sauce, as £1 from each of five drinks on Little Mercies’ Pink Menu will be going to Breast Cancer Research UK. Our pick of the colourful pack is the Clover(ish) Club, a revamp of the gin and raspberry cocktail, which now gets its foamy head from being kegged and pulled through the beer lines. Pink cocktails on tap? We’ll join that club.

© Loren Reed

Also on this colour-powered menu you’ll find a Blue Sour – filled with blueberry flavours despite its pink hue – a Champagne Rhubarb Gimlet, a Cheeky Cola (pictured above) and a Tropical Spritz. All drinks on the menu cost £9 and will be running for the next two months. Time to sink something bright-pink.

Little Mercies is at 20 Broadway Parade, N8 9DE.

Find more great drinks – pink or otherwise – in our list of London’s best cocktail bars.

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.