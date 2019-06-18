This north London bar is serving an entire menu of pink drinks

This news should have you tickled pink. Hot Crouch End cocktail bar Little Mercies has crafted a ‘pink menu’ in partnership with Porter’s Tropical Old Tom Gin. Not only are the drinks being made for a good cause but also – you guessed it – they’re all bright pink.
You’ll be doing your bit while out on the sauce, as £1 from each of five drinks on Little Mercies’ Pink Menu will be going to Breast Cancer Research UK. Our pick of the colourful pack is the Clover(ish) Club, a revamp of the gin and raspberry cocktail, which now gets its foamy head from being kegged and pulled through the beer lines. Pink cocktails on tap? We’ll join that club.
Also on this colour-powered menu you’ll find a Blue Sour – filled with blueberry flavours despite its pink hue – a Champagne Rhubarb Gimlet, a Cheeky Cola (pictured above) and a Tropical Spritz. All drinks on the menu cost £9 and will be running for the next two months. Time to sink something bright-pink.
Little Mercies is at 20 Broadway Parade, N8 9DE.
