This Northern Line tube station will close for six months from June

If you live near Colindale tube station, we’ve got some bad news. The station, which is on the Edgware branch of the Northern Line, will soon be closed for a whopping six months. Better start working out an alternative commute.

Colindale will be shut from Friday June 7 until December 2024. It’s temporarily shutting to have a vital makeover, which includes the removal of existing staircases and installation of new ones. It will also get a larger ticket hall and a lift, giving the station step-free access for the first time. Its entrance, which was built in the ‘60s, will be replaced with a new ‘landmark’ station building, TfL said.

While the station is closed travellers have been advised to take buses to other nearby tube stations such as Burnt Oak, Hendon Central or Kingsbury. The work will also affect Northern Line services for three months: there will be planned track closures between Golders Green and Edgware between April and July 2024. Find out more about those closures here.

As one of London’s most fastest-growing areas, a fresh new station will be a welcome addition to Colindale, even if it does mean locals will have to go without the tube for a few months. The station renovation is also an essential part of a development plan to build 11,400 new homes in the area.

From December 2024, a temporary pedestrian passageway will open to allow customers to access the platforms at Colindale via the existing ticket hall and new staircases. After the long wait, the full upgrade will be complete in Autumn 2025.

Colindale’s glow-up is being funded by the government's Levelling Up Fund with contributions from Barnet Council, local developers and TfL.

Barry Rawlings, Leader of Barnet Council, said: ‘Colindale is one of the fastest growing neighbourhoods in London, with a population that has expanded by 70 percent over the last ten years. The redevelopment of the Tube station is desperately needed as it reaches capacity by 2026 and, left undone, will stifle our plans to further regenerate the area.

‘However, it does mean that TfL will need to close the station while the works take place. Although we appreciate this is the only viable option, we recognise the inconvenience this will cause to those of us who depend on it. Barnet Council will work with TfL to ensure station users will be provided with alternative travel routes and as much advance notice of closures as possible and we look forward to seeing the new, larger, fully accessible station next year.’

Here’s a sneak preview of what the new station’s interior will look like.

Image: TfL

