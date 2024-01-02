Part of the Northern Line will close later this year

Frequent users of the north-western branch of London’s Northern Line, we’ve got some good and bad news. Up first, the bad: a section of the service is set to temporarily close later this year.

According to London transport expert IanVisits, the section of the Northern Line due to shut is between Edgware and Golders Green. It’ll affect Brent Cross, Hendon Central, Colindale, Burnt Oak and Edgware stations.

Disruption will begin in April, with the first closure taking place from April 2 to April 11. Following the first closure, that part of the line will continue to shut on certain weekends. So far, it’s been confirmed that the route will shut on April 15/16, April 22/23 and April 29/30.

So what’s the cause of all this? Well, that’s the good news – and it’s all to do with Colindale tube station. TfL has secured funding for a massive glow-up of Colindale, including a new ticket hall, lift and step-free facilities.

Colindale is already one of the fastest-growing areas in London and a whopping 11,400 new homes are being built in the area. TfL’s upgrades will increase the capacity of the tube – find out more about the changes – and similar plans for Leyton – here.

Colindale tube station itself will also need to close on a longer-term basis sometime this summer. The date for this hasn’t yet been confirmed, so watch this space for updates.

While us Londoners love to complain about the capital’s transport network, it’s undergoing a bit of an overhaul. Not only is the Central Line refurbishing its trains and the Piccadilly getting all-new vehicles but London’s tram fleet is getting replaced and London Bridge station is getting more public toilets. Exciting, eh?

