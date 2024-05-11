This old wallpaper factory in west London has had a spectacular makeover

After nearly 100 years, wallpaper firm Sanderson is returning to its old premises in Chiswick

Ever fancied working at a wallpaper factory? The whimsical-sounding job might sound like something that would be a plot-line in the next Paddington movie, but it could soon be some Londoners’ reality. A wallpaper factory in Chiswick has had a major makeover, and the ’paper firm that the building was built for plans to return to it as tenants after 96 years away.

Voysey House, home of Sanderson Design Group, has been restored. Voysey House was built in 1902 as an extension to Sanderson’s original wallpaper factory which opened in 1879. But the company had to leave the Grade II-listed building in 1928 after a fire in a neighbouring building.

Sanderson was founded in 1860 by Arthur Sanderson, who began by importing French wallpapers before building his own premises for wallpaper printing by machine and by hand. At its peak, the factory was a key employer in the area with more than 1,000 staff members.

Photograph: Jack Hobhouse

Historic England has said it’s completely behind the renovation of the old factory, praising dMFK Architects which was responsible for the makeover. Christopher Costelloe, development advice team leader at Historic England called the factory ‘a local landmark in a conservation area’.

Costelloe was complimentary of dMFK. He said: ‘From the replacement of windows to reinstate the original glazing pattern and dark green frame colour, and introduce new energy-efficient glass, to the relocation of services to open up the interior, and the intricate task of cleaning and repairing brickwork, the team have produced a scheme to be proud of. By adapting historic buildings appropriately, we can reduce carbon emissions, improve quality of life and nurture the skills needed for a green economy.

‘Sanderson’s return to Voysey House is an exciting full-circle moment, demonstrating the value historic places have in our national story.’

Photograph: Jack Hobhouse

