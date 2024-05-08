The Blackwall Tunnel is closing for four weekends in May and June

TfL has announced major disruption for one of London’s busiest river crossings – here’s everything you need to know

This week’s train strikes are by no means the end of travel disruption in London over the coming weeks. The next huge shake-up to getting around the capital will be the partial closure of the Blackwall tunnel, one of London’s busiest river crossings.

TfL has today (May 8) confirmed the planned closure of the southbound Blackwall tunnel for four weekends across May and June, which is due to maintenance work on the northbound route. It’ll still be open northbound, though that traffic will be routed through the tunnel usually used for southbound traffic. Slightly confusing, we know.

The northbound tunnel, which is the older of the two (it opened way back in 1897), is getting some much-needed work done. Having already closed for several weekends earlier this year, this time it’ll be getting roads resurfaced and safety barriers installed, among other things – some of the works are linked to the new Silvertown tunnel, which is due to open next year.

So, which dates do regular Blackwall tunnel users need to watch out for? Well, that’d be: May 18-20, June 1-3, June 8-10 and June 29 to July 1.

The tunnel will be shut southbound between 12.01am on Saturday morning and 5am (at the latest) on the following Monday morning.

Alternative nearby route options include the M24 Dartford Crossing, Tower Bridge and the Rotherhithe tunnel (which could close itself later this year), though drivers of HGVs as well as vans of higher than two metres tall are encouraged to avoid central London during these periods and beware of size restrictions.

The 108 bus route, the only one which operates through the tunnel, will be temporarily split in two when the tunnel is partially closed, operating between Lewisham and North Greenwich and between Canning Town and Stratford. Passengers will have to instead use the Jubilee line to get across the river, though will be automatically refunded for this part of the journey.

So, quite a big reshuffle for traffic around the Blackwall tunnel! You can check for regular traffic updates in the area on the TfL website here.

This isn’t the only time that the Blackwall tunnel has been in Time Out news in recent months. Back in August it was announced that the tunnel will begin charging a toll fee in 2025, which is when the Silvertown tunnel is also set to open. Because the Silvertown will also charge a fee, the Blackwall toll is apparently intended to encourage drivers to use both crossings.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.