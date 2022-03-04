London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ognisko Restaurant
Photo: Ognisko Restaurant

This Polish bar is serving a special Ukranian cocktail to raise money for charity

Vodka, blue curaçao, lemon juice and more recreate the Ukrainian flag in a glass

Written by
Rhian Daly
Advertising

One of London’s oldest Polish bars is doing its bit to help out in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, creating a special cocktail named after the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The team at South Kensington’s Ognisko Polskie have concocted a very clever new drink that features the colours of the Ukrainian flag and lets you donate to charity as you sip. The Zelenskyy is made up of Kavka vodka, blue curaçao, lemon juice, apricot brandy and sugar syrup and the venue will make a donation to Choose Love’s Ukraine Crisis Fundraiser every time the cocktail is ordered.

‘We are all looking for meaningful ways to help but also realising that nothing is quite enough,’ the staff wrote in an email newsletter. ‘However, we have to believe that even the smallest individual donation, gift, message of support, if multiplied by millions can have an enormous effect.’ 

To help even more, Ognisko Polskie is also hosting a fundraising event this Saturday (March 5), which will feature Ukrainian music, cocktails and a three-course meal. The night will raise money for Caritas, an organisation that has worked in Poland and Ukraine long before this conflict, and 100 percent of proceeds will be given to the charity. A silent auction will also be held online starting next week, with more details set to be announced soon. 

How to help the people of Ukraine if you’re living in London

Angela Hartnett and Tom Kerridge are holding a Cook for Ukraine event

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.