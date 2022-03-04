One of London’s oldest Polish bars is doing its bit to help out in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, creating a special cocktail named after the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The team at South Kensington’s Ognisko Polskie have concocted a very clever new drink that features the colours of the Ukrainian flag and lets you donate to charity as you sip. The Zelenskyy is made up of Kavka vodka, blue curaçao, lemon juice, apricot brandy and sugar syrup and the venue will make a donation to Choose Love’s Ukraine Crisis Fundraiser every time the cocktail is ordered.

‘We are all looking for meaningful ways to help but also realising that nothing is quite enough,’ the staff wrote in an email newsletter. ‘However, we have to believe that even the smallest individual donation, gift, message of support, if multiplied by millions can have an enormous effect.’

To help even more, Ognisko Polskie is also hosting a fundraising event this Saturday (March 5), which will feature Ukrainian music, cocktails and a three-course meal. The night will raise money for Caritas, an organisation that has worked in Poland and Ukraine long before this conflict, and 100 percent of proceeds will be given to the charity. A silent auction will also be held online starting next week, with more details set to be announced soon.

