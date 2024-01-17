This popular indoor market in east London has been forced to close

More than 60 traders at Stratford’s Market Village were told to vacate the premises last week

For many in east London (and far beyond, for that matter), Stratford’s Market Village is a treasured community space. Inside the Stratford Centre, it’s everything a proper indoor market should be, rammed with stalls stocking everything and anything from fruit and veg to clothes and electronics.

In shocking news, however, this week Market Village has closed down. The company directors of the market have gone into administration, forcing all traders to shut up shop with ‘immediate effect’.

According to the market’s website, more than 60 traders operated in Market Village. All were ordered to vacate their units last Wednesday, January 10.

Understandably, plenty are bereft at the news – and a petition has even been set up to pressure the local council to reopen Market Village.

On Change.org, the petition says:

‘The abrupt closure of Market Village not only affects the livelihoods of these traders but also disrupts a piece of our local history and culture that we hold dear. The impact is far-reaching with numerous viable businesses now left in limbo.

‘We are calling on you – our fellow citizens – to help us petition the mayor and council for their intervention. We want them to take control and allow for the continuation of trading at Market Village so that it can remain an integral part of Stratford's vibrant community fabric.’

If you’d like to show your support for reopening Market Village, you can sign the Change.org petition here.

