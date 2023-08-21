London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Artist impression of Bishop's Palace House
Image: Renderloft

This south London shopping centre is getting a major revamp

By 2025, the original 1970s building of Bishop’s Palace House in Kingston could be unrecognisable

Written by
Liv Kelly
Advertising

Having initially been proposed way back in 2010, the second stage of the revamp of Bishop’s Palace House is finally happening. The shopping centre in Kingston, southwest London, could see work start in 2024 and be complete by spring 2025. 

The glow-up of Bishop’s Palace House has been a long time in the making. The first phase of development, which was finalised in 2014, included improved connections to Clarence Street and the conversion of a car park into a platter of riverside restaurants. 

This second phase, meanwhile, is starting later in order to minimise disruption for local residents. The plans were officially approved in April – and it sounds like the place is going to be pretty unrecognisable. 

Bishop’s Palace House is currently a bit of a beast: a monolithic brick structure that dates back to the 1970s. The upgrades include remodelling the upper parts of the leisure and retail complex, as well as refurbishing the former nightclub Viper Rooms and turning it into a restaurant/bar area.

As it stands, the current building ‘does little to harness the potential of this special riverside setting,’ says Reed Watts, the architectural firm behind the revamp. 

The refurb will include a new outdoor terrace which promises views of the Thames, plus an updated façade that will apparently ‘break up the monotony of the existing building’. The back of house areas and service yard should see new landscaping, lighting and cycle storage, while the upper floors will have step-free access. 

Apparently, over 5,000 tonnes of CO2 will be saved by revamping Bishop’s Palace House as opposed to rebuilding the site. By the sounds of it, the newly upgraded space will make a much better use of its awesome riverside location. 

Did you see that east London could be getting a brand new tram network?

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the third episode with Doc Brown in Kilburn

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.