This south London shopping centre is getting a major revamp

By 2025, the original 1970s building of Bishop’s Palace House in Kingston could be unrecognisable

Having initially been proposed way back in 2010, the second stage of the revamp of Bishop’s Palace House is finally happening. The shopping centre in Kingston, southwest London, could see work start in 2024 and be complete by spring 2025.

The glow-up of Bishop’s Palace House has been a long time in the making. The first phase of development, which was finalised in 2014, included improved connections to Clarence Street and the conversion of a car park into a platter of riverside restaurants.

This second phase, meanwhile, is starting later in order to minimise disruption for local residents. The plans were officially approved in April – and it sounds like the place is going to be pretty unrecognisable.

Bishop’s Palace House is currently a bit of a beast: a monolithic brick structure that dates back to the 1970s. The upgrades include remodelling the upper parts of the leisure and retail complex, as well as refurbishing the former nightclub Viper Rooms and turning it into a restaurant/bar area.

As it stands, the current building ‘does little to harness the potential of this special riverside setting,’ says Reed Watts, the architectural firm behind the revamp.

The refurb will include a new outdoor terrace which promises views of the Thames, plus an updated façade that will apparently ‘break up the monotony of the existing building’. The back of house areas and service yard should see new landscaping, lighting and cycle storage, while the upper floors will have step-free access.

Apparently, over 5,000 tonnes of CO2 will be saved by revamping Bishop’s Palace House as opposed to rebuilding the site. By the sounds of it, the newly upgraded space will make a much better use of its awesome riverside location.

