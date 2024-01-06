This south London train station could be getting a makeover

There are plans for a swish new development next to Brockley station

Residents of increasingly-trendy south London neighbourhood Brockley, we’ve got exciting news about your local rail hub. A development has been proposed next to Brockley station that could see the place get a swish makeover.

The project is called Brockley Yard and, if approved, it could bring a load of fancy new residential and retail spaces. The area could receive 46 new apartments, several commercial spaces, a sizeable covered public space and 100 cycle parking spaces.

Excitingly, however, the designs – by Suzanne Brewer Architects – could also include a new station entrance. As explained by IanVisits, Brockley Yard may provide a new entrance with access to Brockley’s northbound platform. Brockley Station’s current main building, which is on the southbound side of the tracks, isn’t set to be affected by the plans.

The whole project looks pretty swanky: here are a few more renders of the designs.

Image: Suzanne Brewer Architects

At the moment, the plans are just that: plans. Nothing’s concrete and Lewisham Council is still to approve anything, so watch this space for updates.

