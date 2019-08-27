This ‘Spice World’-inspired bus journey through London is here to spice up your life

Two months on from the Spice Girls reunion tour, are you feeling the need to spice up your life again? Then unearth your old leopard-print leggings, Union Jack dress or crop top and trackies for this corker of a pop night for LGTBQ+ folks and allies.

Here’s how it works: you meet at the Retro Bar, just off the Strand, at 7pm on Friday, then board one of three vintage double-decker buses to begin a journey inspired by the group’s 1997 movie ‘Spice World’. The bus will pass locations from the film and, obviously, you’ll pose for a group photo outside the Royal Albert Hall. Mass Spice Girls singalongs are guaranteed.

The journey concludes at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern for a full club night, featuring Spice-themed drag shows and DJs spinning amazing pop songs, made between 1990 and the present day. If you want to hear Geri Halliwell’s seminal Spanglish banger ‘Mi Chico Latino’ in a communal dancing environment, this is the night for you.

‘None of the Spice Girls is involved in this event is any way,’ the Push the Button crew point out, ‘but rest assured our drag queens will SPICE UP YER LIFE!’

The next Push the Button: Spice Up Yer Life! event takes place on Friday Aug 30. It begins at the Retro Bar. Tickets are £29.

