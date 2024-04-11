This square outside Liverpool Street station might be getting a new name

The area could be renamed after Sir Nicholas Winton, who helped hundreds of children escape the Nazis in WW2

Next to Liverpool Street station there’s a square you’ve likely walked past countless times, without wondering what it’s actually called. Sandwiched between Liverpool Street (the road) and Blomfield Street, it’s a regular thoroughfare for users of the City of London rail hub.

But soon you might want to pay a bit more attention to what that square is called, as it could be getting a new name. It’s been proposed that the area should be be named Sir Nicholas Winton Square, in honour of the Kindertransport hero who saved hundreds of children from the Nazis.

Often dubbed England’s very own Schindler, Sir Nicholas Winton helped 669 mostly Jewish children escape the Nazis in Czechoslovakia. On a trip to Prague in 1938, Winton noticed the city becoming overwhelmed by refugees fleeing the Nazis. He then requested the British government relax immigration laws in order to welcome more of the children.

Sir Nicholas was tasked with matching each child to a host family, assisted by his mother and a team of volunteers. In a matter of months he re-homed hundreds of children, almost certainly saving their lives. The story was adapted into a film titled One Life starring Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter.

Many of the refugees saved by Winton would have passed through Liverpool Street station, where there’s also a statue commemorating the Kindertransport. In other words, it’s very fitting that Liverpool Street will be home to a square dedicated to him.

Laurence Winton, Sir Nicholas Winton’s grandson and a trustee of the Sir Nicholas Winton Memorial Trust, said of the plans: ‘We are truly grateful for this initiative, which will serve as a lasting tribute to Sir Nicholas Winton’s humanitarian efforts.

‘We believe that a permanent renaming will not only honour his legacy but will also serve as an educational landmark. It will remind passers-by of the virtues of compassion and bravery, and the significant impact one individual can make in the lives of many.’

The consultation process for renaming the square is open until April 25. Find out more about it here.

