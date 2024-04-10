London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
the exterior of the orangery
Photograph: Alex Rory Jacobs

Kensington Palace’s The Orangery restaurant is reopening after a huge revamp

The iconic restaurant and tea room has been closed for renovations since 2017

Camille Bavera
Written by
Camille Bavera
Advertising

After a seven-year renovation, Kensington Palace’s beloved Orangery will open its doors once again. The refurbed restaurant, which dates back hundreds of years and comes with its own spectacular gardens and sweeping views of the palace, will retake its rightful place as one of London’s most elegant dining spots. 

The Orangery closed in 2017 and now, after extensive renovations, it’s set to reopen in just a matter of weeks. The restored resto will welcome back customers on May 1. 

The baroque-style Orangery was built in 1704 as a greenhouse for Queen Anne. In her reign it was transformed into a proper supper house during the summer months, and a home for her orange trees in the winter (hence the name and random tree placement in the centre of the dining room).

Prior to the current restoration, the restaurant was last renovated in the 19th century, when most of the original paneling was replaced, the cornices cleaned, and the 24 white Corinthian columns given a proper touch-up.

The recent restoration apparently takes the form of a ‘spatial reimagination’ of The Orangery, with design studio StudioKKD choosing finishes to emphasise the building’s heritage. Beyond a bit of polish, the exterior has remained mostly unchanged. Here’s a sneak peek of what the revamped Orangery looks like.  

interior space of renovated orangery
Alex Rory Jacobs
food from the orangery
Photograph: Alex Rory Jacobs
The Orangery’s iconic orange dish, made of sherbet
Photgraph: Alex Rory Jacobs

But it isn’t just The Orangery itself that has had a glow-up: the menu has been redone, too. Expect stuff like lavender eclairs, seared chalk stream trout and, obvs, plenty of traditional scones with Cornish clotted cream. A signature dish named ‘The Orange’ will be made up of orange sorbet and citrus salad on a mound of earthy chocolate ‘soil’. 

The Orangery will reopen on May 1 and serve both lunch and afternoon tea. You can find out more on the official website here.

Did you see that legendary London restaurant Le Gavroche is auctioning off its wine cellar?

Plus: Time Out’s 50 best restaurants in London for 2024.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Milton Jones in Richmond is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.