This technicolour temple is raising awareness about extinction and climate change

London loves an immersive art installation. Especially when it’s a mirrored dome that looks like a glittering shell and a stained-glass window had a beautiful baby.

That’s kind of what’s popped up in Coal Drop’s Yard this week. ‘Palm Temple’, a curved construction in shades of pink, yellow and green, has appeared in the shopping spot behind King’s Cross station.

Photograph: Palm Temple

It’s by UK artist Luke Jerram (who also came up with the ‘Museum of the Moon’ installation) and – bonus points – it’s been designed to also make us think about some serious subjects.

Photograph: Palm Temple

The spiral, which is meant to look like two palms coming together in prayer, is a space for visitors to contemplate the impact humanity is having on the natural world. The sky and the weather is supposed to have an effect on the panes and the light inside the work.

Photograph: Palm Temple

An ‘Extinction Bell’ is hanging inside it. The bell will toll 150-200 times a day, which, horrifyingly, is the number of species lost worldwide every 24 hours.

This pretty but pretty powerful artwork will be in Coal Drop’s Yard until February 17.

