Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right This technicolour temple is raising awareness about extinction and climate change
News / Art

This technicolour temple is raising awareness about extinction and climate change

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Friday January 31 2020, 2:58pm

Palm Temple
Photograph: Allesandro Gaja

London loves an immersive art installation. Especially when it’s a mirrored dome that looks like a glittering shell and a stained-glass window had a beautiful baby.

That’s kind of what’s popped up in Coal Drop’s Yard this week. ‘Palm Temple’, a curved construction in shades of pink, yellow and green, has appeared in the shopping spot behind King’s Cross station. 

Photograph: Palm Temple

It’s by UK artist Luke Jerram (who also came up with the ‘Museum of the Moon’ installation) and – bonus points – it’s been designed to also make us think about some serious subjects. 

Photograph: Palm Temple

The spiral, which is meant to look like two palms coming together in prayer, is a space for visitors to contemplate the impact humanity is having on the natural world. The sky and the weather is supposed to have an effect on the panes and the light inside the work. 

Photograph: Palm Temple

An ‘Extinction Bell’ is hanging inside it. The bell will toll 150-200 times a day, which, horrifyingly, is the number of species lost worldwide every 24 hours. 

This pretty but pretty powerful artwork will be in Coal Drop’s Yard until February 17. 

Check out the Top 10 art exhibitions in London right now. 

Here are 11 more artworks we can't wait to see in 2020.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott 317 Posts

Ellie Walker-Arnott is Digital Editor at Time Out London, where she’s worked since 2016. She also edits Time Out London’s Escapes pages.

Ellie writes about amazing places to explore in London. She’s into London’s green spaces, cool fitness studios and really good coffee. Ellie also loves a day trip and the chance to explore the rest of the UK. Ellie was born in London and, after a stint in the countryside, returned to the city nine years ago. She’s been a journalist ever since, specialising in film, TV and travel before moving to Time Out and getting to champion her home city every day. Her first book, ‘Nostalgic London’, will be published in 2020. 

Reach her at ellie.walker-arnott@timeout.com or connect with her on social at Twitter: @Ellie_Wa and Insta: @elliejwa

Latest news

    More news