This ultra-detailed London timelapse is utterly breathtaking

Ever wanted to know how London’s skyline morphs as you sleep? Or see watch the light change while you’re stuck in the office? Well, wonder no more – because you can now see the biggest ever timelapse of London's skyline, taken from the roof of One Canada Square in Canary Wharf.

Hour by hour, you can see all the shades of London from the 8am sunrise to 5pm dusk and back around again.

It's the world's first Gigapixel time-lapse panorama and stitches together 6,240 photos taken over 24 hours, with the kind of technology used to get those dizzying, fast-sweep shots in films like ‘Gravity’.

There’s not a single pixel out of place thanks to this nifty gadget and the level of detail is breathtaking. Zoom in and you can see people crossing Tower Bridge, football players during a floodlit game and even pebbles on the shores of the Thames. And if you live between Butler’s Wharf and Canary Wharf, you might even be able to spot your own flat.

The quality of the camera is a massive 1,000 times higher than the latest iPhone, so enjoy Verve Search’s Gigalapse journey here, rather than attempting to replicate it next time you’re on your mate’s roof. You won’t get close to this masterpiece of a vista.

