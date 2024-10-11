This viral bagel shop is opening its first branch in central London

New York-style bagels are having a main-character moment right now. Of course, London already has some absolutely iconic bagel spots, but you can never have too many. It’s Bagels, a beloved bagel joint hailing from the Big Apple, is coming to central London.

After opening spots in Primrose Hill and Notting Hill in 2023, now the viral bakery is opening a third branch in Soho. It’s Bagels will open on the corner of D'Arblay and Berwick Street in late October. The joint will mainly be for takeaways, but it will have a small area for a few tables and chairs.

The hype-y spot will flog their famous ‘schmears’ AKA different flavours of cream cheese, alongside a range of smoked fishes, meats and salads. As well as making bagels to order, they will be selling pre-made grab-and-go bagels to take away in these flavours: The Works – cream cheese, lox, capers, onion, lemon, seasonal tomato; BEC – bacon, egg, cheese; whitefish salad made with British haddock.

