Beloved Walthamstow restaurant Eat 17 is closing for good

Restaurants are shutting all over London these days, and we’re not happy about it. After the recent closures of Mystik Burek, 12:51 and Moko, we’re sad to announce that another beloved London resto is shutting its doors soon: Eat 17 in Walthamstow will serve its last meal this month.

The Walthamstow bistro, which is loved for its chicken burgers, roast dinners and fry ups, has announced it’s closing after 17 years due to rising costs. There’s still a bit of time to eat there before it goes forever, as it will shut on Wednesday October 16.

Eat 17 shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post. It wrote: ‘After 17 incredible years, we have made the decision to close our beloved restaurant. This decision was not made lightly and something we have deliberated for quite a while, but the rising cost pressures in the industry have become too much to bear and as we prepare for Eat 17’s next chapter we recognise the need for change and growth.

‘We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our remarkable teams over the years who have poured their hearts into the restaurant and to our loyal customers who have supported us through the years from launching as a Waffle House originally in 2007, adding the deli a few years later and eventually as the restaurant we love today with a most incredible team of lovely and professional people led by Sergio and Gus front of house and Matt in the kitchen.’

The restaurant hasn’t confirmed whether the adjoining deli will be closed down too.

