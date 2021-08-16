If you love beer and love animals, you’re going to love this new charity-partnered craft beer range that’s brewed in Walthamstow. Fauna Brewing was launched by London lad Phil F Howard just last month. He studied zoology at university and became a bush ranger in Botswana, where he saw the impact of the climate crisis first hand – and decided to do something about it.

Combining his twin loves of wildlife and booze, he founded Fauna. Each of its beers is dedicated to an endangered African species and is partnered with a small charity, including the Cheetah Conservation Fund, Painted Dog Conservation and the African Pangolin Working Group.

Speaking of his inspiration, Howard says, ‘The largest problem currently facing the world is climate change and species decline. We are facing the world’s sixth mass extinction, with over 100 species going extinct every day.’ Yikes.

But fear not. The beer brand has already raised more than £3,000, helped cover the cost of two livestock guard dogs in Namibia and has funded 100km of anti-poaching patrols in the Zimbabwean wilderness.

So you’d better be thirsty, because how else are you going to live with yourself?

Fauna Brewing’s flavours, Cheetah Lager, Wild Dog IPA and Pango Table Beer, retail at £2.70 per 330ml can or £24 for a pack of 12.

