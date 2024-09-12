This west London football stadium will soon have a riverside hospitality venue

Fulham Football Club’s Riverside stand is getting quite the makeover.

Opening summer 2025, Fulham Pier will be a brand new entertainment hub with loads of excellent restaurants and foodie spots as well as culture programming with immersive art, live podcasts, comedy gigs and film screenings.

Running along the riverside part of the legendary Craven Cottage – the oldest football stadium in London – the ground floor of Fulham Pier will host a food market with stands from the likes of celeb chef Big Has and his Fat Pickle eatery, as well as rapper/renaissance man Tinie Tempah’s soul food spot Raps, as well outlets from Goila Butter Chicken, Base Face Pizza, and more big names to be announced.

A new riverside promenade on the Putney Bridge to Hammersmith Bridge waterside walk will also let pedestrians use this particular part of the Thames Path for the first time since Craven Cottage opened in 1896. Which is nice!

Speaking about the development, Shahid Khan, the chairman of Fulham Football Club, commented: ‘There is no other riverside setting like this in London. The entire destination will fulfil our vision to optimise the expansive views of the riverfront while introducing an iconic promenade, all delivering a waterfront experience across every floor.’

Above the food market will be an as-yet unnamed restaurant on level one, while level two will house private event and meeting spaces. There will be a members club on the top of the project and also a hotel and health spa on either end of the development. The culture programming will take place in a new venue called The Orange Box, which is being designed by the Theatre Projects company, which has previously worked with the Lowry in Salford.

