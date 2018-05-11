This yoga class with prosecco cocktail tasting is the definition of balance

Hydration is essential, especially after a workout. Usually we’re talking tap water, but that’s not the case at Harvey Nichols’s new exercise classes.



The luxe department store has teamed up with fitness experts Heartcore for a series of Healthy Hedonism sessions, which combine a 55-minute FreeSpirit concept class (a yoga-inspired, mat-based workout) with a 20-30 minute cocktail tasting once you’re sufficiently stretched.

In an attempt to make the cocktails less bad for you, they’ll feature herbs, fruit and superfoods as well as Thomson & Scott’s Skinny Prosecco. Plus, you get a goody bag to take home (including a can of sparkling rosé to wash down after your next fitness sesh, naturally).

The event is all about balance and not feeling guilty about ruining your workout with a big slurp of G&T. So expect good vibes and don’t take the whole affair too seriously. Detox and retox. Equilibrium maintained.



To partake in Healthy Hedonism, head to Harvey Nichols, 109-125 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7RJ, on May 31 or Jun 2. Tickets cost £30 and are on sale now.

Keeping the party going? Sip on cocktails at London’s best bars.

Rather skip drinks? Roll out your mat at rooftop yoga this Summer.