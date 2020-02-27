Thorpe Park is getting a trippy ‘Black Mirror’ experience

With 30 adrenaline-fuelled rides and a practically London location, Thorpe Park is a forever favourite. But when it reopens for the season in a month’s time it’s going to be unveiling a next-level attraction: the world’s first live ‘Black Mirror’ experience, inspired by the groundbreaking TV series.

Details of the Black Mirror Labyrinth are being kept tightly under wraps, but we’ve been told that the maze is set to feature ‘cutting-edge visual technology’ and ‘sensory-defying environments’. The aim is to keep your grip on reality as an ‘unpredictable digitised dimension’ tries to suck you in – how well do you really know yourself? (Ooh.)

Thorpe Park is set to reopen on March 27, and it’s expected that the Black Mirror Labyrinth will be up and running from then onwards. We’ll keep you posted...

