Three ace indie bookshops you need to know about

By Bobby Palmer Posted: Thursday June 13 2019, 10:48am

To celebrate Independent Bookshop Week (yes, it’s a thing), here are some of our favourites

Persephone Books

This shop and publisher, named after the Greek queen of the underworld, gives a new lease of life to forgotten, out-of-print novels written by twentieth-century female writers. Find it in a lovely Grade II-listed building on Lamb’s Conduit Street. 59 Lamb’s Conduit St. Russell Square tube.

Gay’s the Word

The oldest surviving LGBT+ bookshop in the UK, this much-loved maverick store not only sells works by and about LGBT+ people, it’s a community hub with regular meet-ups, discussions and events. 66 Marchmont St. Russell Square tube.

Treadwell’s Books

This Bloomsbury bookseller specialises in the spiritual, esoteric and occult, meaning it sells tomes on everything from yoga and tantra to alchemy and voodoo. Come for the books, stay for the daily tarot readings. 33 Store St. Goodge St tube.

