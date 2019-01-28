Three brilliant places to get lunch in Hammersmith and White City

Looking for awesome lunch places in Hammersmith or White City? Say goodbye to sad sandwiches and supermarket soups and pop by one of these brilliant spots picked for our best (and most affordable) lunches feature in the January 29 issue of Time Out magazine.

1. Pierogi at Café Maja at Posk, £5.20-£5.50

Ben Rowe

Some of west London’s best dumplings can be found at the back-to-basics caff located in the Polish Social & Cultural Association (Posk). The pierogi at Café Maja are comforting, soft and pillowy. There’s an endless list of fried and boiled parcels on offer at this Hammersmith gem, stuffed with all sorts, from cabbage to roast pork to a sweet strawberry filling. Go load up your plate – there ain’t no party like a pierogi party. Angela Hui

238-246 King St. Ravenscourt Park tube.

2. Caribbean roti at Rainforest Creations, £6

The duo behind Rainforest Creations are striving to bring the produce of the rainforest to the UK while educating Londoners about its various health benefits. Offerings here include various boxes (£7) and pots (£4) featuring a rainbow of vegetation and pulses. But if you’re looking to be instantly transported to the West Indies, you’ll want to tuck into the Caribbean roti (£6). It’s chock-full of sweet plantain, leafy greens, avocado and Rainforest’s special houmous. Riaz Phillips

Lyric Square. Hammersmith tube.

3. Vegetable roti at Roti Joupa, £3-£4.50

While Roti Joupa’s branches are sometimes mistaken for Indian curry houses, the soca music floating out confirms that the family behind them hails from Trinidad & Tobago. The curry goat roti is always a hit, but those seeking a less sleep-inducing option should look no further than the vegan combo, which offers the choice of curry aloo (potato), channa (chickpea), garlic bodi (string beans), pumpkin or all of the above, wrapped up tight in a roti. Add tamarind sauce to whatever you get, and grab lots of napkins. Riaz Phillips

58 Goldhawk Rd. Goldhawk Rd tube.

