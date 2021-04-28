Three great independent bike shops in London

The best places for spares, repairs and cycling wares

From e-bikes to a bike shop that helps refugees get around the city, ‘Bike London’ author Charlie Allenby picks the city’s best cycle shops.

Fully Charged

If you need an extra boost (or you just CBA to pedal too hard), Fully Charged’s flagship London Bridge shop (above) specialises in all things e-bike. It has battery-assisted machines of all kinds, from humble hybrids to Harley Davidson-inspired pedelecs. 37 Bermondsey St.

Cloud 9 Cycles

Want your two-wheeled steed to stand out? This Bloomsbury spot is the place to go for a completely custom bike. The shop also hosts events throughout the year – from launch parties for new models to talks with legends from the wider cycling community. 38 Store St.

The Bike Project

A local bike shop with a difference: all profits help fund The Bike Project, a charity that takes donated secondhand bikes, repairs them and gives them to refugees and asylum seekers to get around on. Finally, a positive to getting a puncture. 210 Edward Place.

‘Bike London’ by Charlie Allenby is out now from ACC Art Books. £15.

