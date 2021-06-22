Three great ways to celebrate Windrush Day this week

It’s one of the most culturally significant days in London’s calendar: go and do something!

The annual Windrush Day is celebrated today (June 22). It’s the date that the ship HMT Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks from the West Indies in 1948, bringing an early wave of Caribbean immigrants to London and the UK. Every year, there are loads of events celebrating this important anniversary. Obviously, things were disrupted last year, but there are plenty of Windrush-related happenings in 2021. Here’s our pick of three in the capital.

Windrush Festival

Tottenham’s Bernie Grant Arts Centre (named after Tottenham’s legendary MP) is hosting a week-long festival, including a night of slow jams hosted by the ‘Queen of Lovers Rock’ Carroll Thompson, and two family-friendly festivals in the venue’s outdoor square, plus spoken word, digital art and circus performances.

Bernie Grant Arts Centre, Town Hall Approach Rd, N15 4RX. Until Sun Jun 27. Booking required.

Harry Jacobs: The Portrait Parlour

Photographer Harry Jacobs was a south London legend. A documentarian for the Black community, he captured weddings, christenings and family portraits, leaving behind an incredible archive of nearly 60,000 images of Brixton life from the 1960s and ’70s. You can take your own portrait at this interactive exhibit using Jacobs’s iconic photo backdrop. Snap a photo of yourself and share it on our @WindrushLambeth social media accounts.

Brixton Market, Market Row, SW9. Until Fri Jun 25.

Windrush Family Event

Also down in Brixton, the Black Cultural Archives are hosting a Windrush Family Event at the weekend, celebrating the British Caribbean community and the real people of the Windrush Generation. There will be author readings from the BCA’s new children’s book about Windrush, Q&As for kids with elders and even a Windrush treasure hunt.

Black Cultural Archives, 1 Windrush Square, SW2 1EF. Sat Jun 26, 11am-4pm. Book tickets here.

