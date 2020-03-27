Three-Ingredient Recipe: Tom Aikens’s tinned sweetcorn pancakes

Hungry? You’re in luck. Today we’re launching our new cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipe, where London chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. First up is Tom Aikens – Michelin star-winning head chef and founder of Belgravia restaurant Muse – offering up a surprising way to use tinned sweetcorn, eggs and flour.

Tinned sweetcorn pancakes

‘Tinned sweetcorn is such a good failsafe. It can quickly be made into a salad, salsa, soup or puree. I also love it mixed with cottage cheese and chilli flakes and dolloped on a jacket potato. However, this is my favourite way to have it – and a great one for kids. This recipe makes enough for three people.’

What you need to buy

1. Tinned sweetcorn 600g

2. Three eggs

3. Self-raising flour 125g

What you need to do

1. Put flour, eggs and 500g of the sweetcorn into a food processor and blitz until combined.

2. Stir in the remaining 100g of sweetcorn. At this point you can also add a couple of chopped spring onions, half a teaspoon of paprika and salt and pepper.

3. The pancake batter is then ready to fry in oil (about a tablespoon) until golden on both sides. Serve alongside bacon or a little grilled avocado if you have it.

