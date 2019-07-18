Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Three new ways you can see ‘Fleabag’ in the West End – even though it’s sold out
Three new ways you can see ‘Fleabag’ in the West End – even though it’s sold out

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Thursday July 18 2019, 11:09am

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag at the Big Belly, Underbelly.
© Richard Davenport

Unsurprisingly, the triumphant West End homecoming run for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Fleabag’ – the one-woman show that begat the TV series – sold out pretty much instantly. Maybe you didn’t get tickets. Maybe you almost got tickets but the cheap ones had gone and you couldn’t quite bring yourself to pay north of £100 for a one-hour-show. Who knows. 

Well, good news: as this is the last time Waller-Bridge will ever perform ‘Fleabag’, she’s really keen for you to see it. As such, a trio of new initiatives to do so have been announced today.

First up, there will be a weekly web lottery via the TodayTix app that will give away 50 £15 tickets to each of the 30 performances. The first lottery will open on Monday August 12 and will close two days later, allocating tickets for the following week’s performances, and so on. The tickets on offer will be a mixed selection, including the front row.

Second, it has been confirmed that there will be some good old-fashioned day seats. Costing £10 each, they will be available in person only from 10am on the morning of the performance. You’re advised to get down much earlier than 10am if you’re serious about it, though.

Finally: don’t fret too much if you can’t make it to the Wyndham’s. It will be broadcast live to cinemas around the world at 7.30pm on September 12 as part of NT Live, which is not only less stressful than a lottery, but there’s a reasonable chance that it might include a bit of PWB bonus content beforehand.

So calm down, crack open a gin-in-a-tin, and relax – you’re going to get to see ‘Fleabag’.

‘Fleabag’ is at Wyndham’s Theatre. Aug 20-Sep 12.

