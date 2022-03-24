All rise Londoners, the noughties boy bands are back. Momentarily. Get ready for an evening of chart-toppers as Blue, Five and Blazin’ Squad are all breaking out of their hiatuses for a special one-off performance.

Stylish sofa brand, Snug, is offering Time Out readers (and everyone else) a chance to win VIP tickets to the reunion of the millennium. That means you will get to meet (and greet) all the bands and take pictures to your heart’s content. This is a chance to fulfil all of your teenage dreams. Oh and there’s an after party where you can dance all night long (or until 10:30 when the event ends) with the boys. The evening will be hosted in a secret London location, rumoured to be an iconic noughties site. More to follow.

Sunday April 10, 7-10:30pm. Enter the competition here.

The London beer gardens you should hurry to now

Ideas on how to celebrate your mum this Mother's Day in London