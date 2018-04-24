  • News
  • Events & Festivals
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Three of the best sustainable fashion events in London

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Tuesday April 24 2018, 11:23am

Three of the best sustainable fashion events in London
© Victorian and Albert Museum

Forget fast fashion. These days it’s all about swishing, upcycling and ethical apparel. Here's our pick of the best events in London this week repping sustainable garms: 

Wear It Again Market

Around 235 million items of clothing end up in landfill each year in the UK. Help change their fate by picking up preloved garms while sipping beer and listening to DJs at a market that’s on a mission to change our throwaway culture. 
Red Gallery. Old St. Sun Apr 29. Free entry.

 

 

Fashioned from Nature

 In 2016, Emma Watson showed up to the Met Gala in a Calvin Klein gown created using recycled plastic bottles. It’s just one of many sustainable outfits on show at this exhibition tracing the relationship between fashion and the natural world. 
V&A. South Kensington. Until Jan 27 2019. £12.

 

 

London Sustainable Fashion Rooms

 Five years on from the Rana Plaza tragedy, join panel talks discussing ethical fashion and buy sustainable pieces at this pop-up shop and event series. Profits go to the Bangladesh garment workers’ trade union federation. 
The Old Truman Brewery. Shoreditch High St Overground. Until Sun Apr 29. Free-£18.

 

All about sustainable living? Here are 29 small ways to save the planet

Find more things to do this April with our guide to the best events to head to this month

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Alexandra Sims

Alex is listings editor at Time Out London. She gets excited when she sees dogs on the tube and appreciates a good guitar solo. Follow her on Twitter at @Alex0Sims.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest