Three of the best sustainable fashion events in London

Forget fast fashion. These days it’s all about swishing, upcycling and ethical apparel. Here's our pick of the best events in London this week repping sustainable garms:

Around 235 million items of clothing end up in landfill each year in the UK. Help change their fate by picking up preloved garms while sipping beer and listening to DJs at a market that’s on a mission to change our throwaway culture.

Red Gallery. Old St. Sun Apr 29. Free entry.

In 2016, Emma Watson showed up to the Met Gala in a Calvin Klein gown created using recycled plastic bottles. It’s just one of many sustainable outfits on show at this exhibition tracing the relationship between fashion and the natural world.

V&A. South Kensington. Until Jan 27 2019. £12.

Five years on from the Rana Plaza tragedy, join panel talks discussing ethical fashion and buy sustainable pieces at this pop-up shop and event series. Profits go to the Bangladesh garment workers’ trade union federation.

The Old Truman Brewery. Shoreditch High St Overground. Until Sun Apr 29. Free-£18.

