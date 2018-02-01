Three teenagers have opened a South London pizzeria

What were you doing when you were 18? Besides working up to your quarter-life crisis, that is? Well, teenagers Giacomo Skeate (18), Rob Power (18), and Dan Catino (19) are running their own business. A Battersea pizzeria called Tresca, to be precise.

And apparently, part of the motivation behind the whole thing is to prove they’re not ‘snowflakes’. Catino comments, ‘We are three friends who are hungry to show that the so-called snowflakes, as our generation is called, have the backbone to start our own business’. Catino has been working in his dad’s restaurant, Il Pagliaccio in Fulham, since he was eleven. Tresca: you have our attention.

Tresca is open at 220 York Road, SW11 3SD.

Love pizza? Check out our round-up of the best pizza in London.

Keep up with the food news. Sign up to Time Out.