Three vintage shopping fairs to visit this weekend

By Things To Do Editors Posted: Friday January 26 2018, 3:20pm

 Do you get a spike of dopamine from scoring great retro bargains? Try these vintage hits 

Peckham Vintage Kilo Sale

Poke your nose around six tonnes of vintage clothes at a retro shopping fair. There are no price tags here – you pay by the weight. Take your haul to the scales and you’ll fork out £15 per kilo. Fingers crossed for lots of silk scarves.
Copeland Gallery. Peckham Rye Overground. Sun Jan 28. £3.

 

 

The Camden Vintage Furniture Flea 

Don’t be surprised if you leave this flea carrying a wing back armchair while balancing a vintage lampshade on your head. The collection focuses on cool 1950s-1970s furniture, and you will want it all. Lift with your legs, people!
Cecil Sharp House. Camden Town tube. Sun Jan 28. £2-£3.

Flea at Flat Iron Square

You know what’s better than shopping for tea dresses and 1960s ceramics? Shopping a few feet away from a full street-food market. Fill your bags with old books, cameras and, erm, Mother Clucker’s fried chicken at this weekly flea.
Flat Iron Square. London Bridge tube. Sat Jan 27-Sun Jan 28. Free.

By Things To Do Editors

Comments